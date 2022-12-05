East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.45 and last traded at $63.58. 20,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 924,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.