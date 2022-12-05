East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Short Interest Update

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in East Resources Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ERESW traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.09. 89,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,044. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15.

