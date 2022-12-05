EAC (EAC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,830.16

EAC (EAC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. EAC has a market capitalization of $45.07 million and approximately $19,830.16 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000869 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00479483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00021956 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001256 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018699 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.13299088 USD and is down -6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,786.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.