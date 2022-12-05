DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,100 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 402,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DITHF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DS Smith from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.99) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DS Smith from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 388 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.19) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

