Dryden Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 236,000 Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW)

Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 236,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Separately, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000.
Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 25.6 %
PGYWW traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,900. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15.
Pagaya Technologies Company Profile
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers.
