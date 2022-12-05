Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.31

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 70253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Drone Delivery Canada Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.38 million and a PE ratio of -5.08.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.