DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,012,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,175,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 326,984 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DP Cap Acquisition Corp I alerts:

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DPCS stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.22. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,643. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.