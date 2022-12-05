Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.87 per share, for a total transaction of 38,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,741,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard M. Lorber bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.99 per share, for a total transaction of 399,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,876,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately 11,476,600.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.87 per share, for a total transaction of 38,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,741,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 278,000 shares of company stock worth $1,106,495. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 13.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 2.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 7.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DOUG stock traded up 0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 4.20. 263,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,275. The business has a 50 day moving average of 4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.91. Douglas Elliman has a 52 week low of 3.50 and a 52 week high of 12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $341.25 million and a PE ratio of 10.00.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.09 by -0.14. Douglas Elliman had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of 272.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 338.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Douglas Elliman’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

