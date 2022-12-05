Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $110,550.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $110,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,565,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,469,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,311 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $108,422.13.

On Monday, November 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,937 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $89,470.59.

On Monday, November 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,086 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $108,557.52.

On Friday, November 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,498 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,419.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,051 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $77,633.87.

On Monday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 49,596 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $762,786.48.

On Friday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,749 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $103,529.66.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,672 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $102,615.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,948.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.93.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.5 %

DGICA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.83. 1,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,300. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,476.48.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,606.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 2,703.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGICA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

