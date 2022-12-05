DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.49. 19,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,148,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.
DLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
