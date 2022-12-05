DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.49. 19,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,148,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLocal Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $74,004,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,100 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,934,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.