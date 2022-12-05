Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $295,014.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 16.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 27.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 305.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diodes Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

DIOD traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $91.55. 196,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

