Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $5.18

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.52. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 3,258 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $835.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 481.23% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the period. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

