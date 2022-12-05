DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stake Boosted by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,125 shares during the period. DigitalOcean makes up 2.0% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alpha Square Group S LLC owned 0.12% of DigitalOcean worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 342.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,257. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $98.50.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,768 shares of company stock worth $708,576. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.42.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

