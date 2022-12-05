DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Holdings Decreased by Ford Foundation

Ford Foundation cut its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,742 shares during the period. DigitalOcean comprises about 3.4% of Ford Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ford Foundation’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in DigitalOcean by 46.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,768 shares of company stock valued at $708,576. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

NASDAQ DOCN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,257. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -123.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

