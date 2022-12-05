Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 353.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,052,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 820,366 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Devon Energy worth $57,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Devon Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

DVN opened at $70.14 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

