Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $80.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Okta to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.59.
Okta Stock Performance
Shares of Okta stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
