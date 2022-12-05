Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Target Price to GBX 9,630

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 9,960 ($119.15) to GBX 9,630 ($115.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($106.83) to GBX 9,500 ($113.65) in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ferguson from £132 ($157.91) to £125 ($149.54) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,283.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 44.59% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $391,174,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,926,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.