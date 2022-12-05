Dero Hits 24-Hour Volume of $76,596.52 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00023531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $52.17 million and $76,596.52 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,941.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00470863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022513 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00113875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00851433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.31 or 0.00651146 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00243741 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,087,932 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

