Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Down 17.7% in November

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the October 31st total of 7,120,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

DK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delek US to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,334. Delek US has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

