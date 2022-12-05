Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $68,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $207,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $445.61 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.18 and a 200 day moving average of $357.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,929 shares of company stock worth $10,347,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.11.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

