DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

DeepMarkit Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.18.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

