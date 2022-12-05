Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Down 4.8%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90. 115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,052,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $999.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11.

Insider Activity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,587 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $48,454.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,582.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.