DCM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.87. The company had a trading volume of 122,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034,756. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.62 and its 200-day moving average is $149.03. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67.

Boeing last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

