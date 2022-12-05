DCM Advisors LLC Sells 397 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,465. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $201.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

