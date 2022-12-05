DCM Advisors LLC Sells 3,228 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 971,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $264,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 69,753 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.92. 273,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,277,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $324.49. The company has a market cap of $415.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

