DCM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.80. The company had a trading volume of 56,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,540. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.16. The stock has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

