DCM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.36. 37,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.35.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

