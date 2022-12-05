DCM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.3% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,270. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $153.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

