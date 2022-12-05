DCM Advisors LLC Has $827,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,815. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $114.44. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.