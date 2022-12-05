DCM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 1.1% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 206,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,393 shares of company stock worth $1,187,412. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

