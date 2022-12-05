DCM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.49. 41,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average is $140.02. The firm has a market cap of $356.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

