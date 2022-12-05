DCM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 307,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,127,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $84.91. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $197.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

