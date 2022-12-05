DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $81.17 Average PT from Brokerages

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81.

Insider Activity at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DaVita by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in DaVita by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in DaVita by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DaVita by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

