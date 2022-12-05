David Bharucha Purchases 7,000 Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Stock

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) insider David Bharucha bought 7,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $32,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Bharucha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, David Bharucha bought 3,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $14,580.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.75. 319,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,206. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $162.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $65,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

See Also

