Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises about 3.1% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. JS Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Datadog worth $19,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,821,000 after acquiring an additional 964,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 19,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 19,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,027,096 shares of company stock worth $70,727,302 and sold 86,506 shares worth $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 34,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,414. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $186.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.98.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

