Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Danone Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. Danone has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

