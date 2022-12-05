CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stake Raised by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,309 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.12% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on CBAY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.