Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Short Interest Update

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CULL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. Cullman Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cullman Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.34% of Cullman Bancorp worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities.

