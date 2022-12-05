Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $37.83 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1,050.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,372 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 0.2% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors worth $37,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.85. 1,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,367. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

