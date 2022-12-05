CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading Down 10.5%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) fell 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 202,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 142,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUB. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

CubicFarm Systems Trading Down 15.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

