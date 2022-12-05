CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 50,069 shares.The stock last traded at $120.54 and had previously closed at $122.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.94.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $243,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,026.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,075,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46,630 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth about $4,054,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.