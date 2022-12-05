Crypto International Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.55 Billion (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Crypto International token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002508 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto International has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and $246,385.24 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto International has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.43386605 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $231,886.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

