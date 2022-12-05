Critical Survey: BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) and Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and Western Copper and Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Western Copper and Gold N/A -3.72% -3.59%

Volatility & Risk

BHP Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 2 4 3 0 2.11 Western Copper and Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BHP Group and Western Copper and Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

BHP Group presently has a consensus target price of $65.10, suggesting a potential upside of 2.63%. Western Copper and Gold has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 60.82%. Given Western Copper and Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Copper and Gold is more favorable than BHP Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Western Copper and Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BHP Group and Western Copper and Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $65.10 billion 1.44 $30.90 billion N/A N/A Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$2.96 million ($0.02) -85.50

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper and Gold.

Summary

BHP Group beats Western Copper and Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Western Copper and Gold

(Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.