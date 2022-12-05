Critical Analysis: Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) vs. First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Yoshiharu Global alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A First Watch Restaurant Group 0.39% 0.53% 0.26%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yoshiharu Global and First Watch Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $20.88, suggesting a potential upside of 32.88%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and First Watch Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.55 -$2.11 million $0.05 314.26

Yoshiharu Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Yoshiharu Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

(Get Rating)

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.