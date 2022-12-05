CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 991,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $12,212,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3.0% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 14,136.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of CRH by 31.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 21.7% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 100,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the period. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($51.55) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.82) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

CRH Trading Down 1.6 %

About CRH

CRH stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.96. 19,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. CRH has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $54.54.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

