CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 991,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $12,212,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3.0% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 14,136.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of CRH by 31.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 21.7% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 100,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the period. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($51.55) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.82) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
