Credit Suisse Group Lowers Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $22.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Constellium Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CSTM opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Constellium has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Constellium Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,742,000 after buying an additional 289,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,181,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,524 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,505,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 232,200 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 17.1% in the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,700,000 after purchasing an additional 730,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Constellium by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,370,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33,213 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

