Credit Suisse Group Lowers Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $22.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.30.
Constellium Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE CSTM opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Constellium has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
