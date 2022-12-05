Credit Suisse Group Boosts Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target to $13.50

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to $13.50 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.06.

DX stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $605.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $131,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,463.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 23.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth $76,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

