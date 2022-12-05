Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $22.37 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CPNG opened at $19.63 on Monday. Coupang has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 757,146 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,634.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $223,654.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 757,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,634.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,311,166 shares of company stock worth $23,856,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 38.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 244.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2,615.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.