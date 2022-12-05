Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPNG. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,311,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,856,155. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Coupang Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Coupang stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. Coupang has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

