Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) rose 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.38 and last traded at $67.30. Approximately 39,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,243,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COUP. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.65.

Coupa Software Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at $772,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

